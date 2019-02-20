See All Psychiatrists in Tucker, GA
Dr. Ola Martin, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Tucker, GA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ola Martin, MD

Dr. Ola Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.

Dr. Martin works at Jenelle Martin MD PC in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jenelle Martin M.d. P.c.
    3469 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 103, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 638-1960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2019
    Dr.Martin has worked with me over a year now. When I first came in I was at my very lowest. Over the months of treatment, medications and her ability to naturally care what happens in your daily life is absolutely essential and a act of kindness. The small things add up to the priceless blessings you receive. After a little over a year I'm off my Adderall 30mg times 3 per day to none in just a split decision physychological issues. I have improved tremendously. Dr.Martin changes lives.
    Felix Garcia in Lithonia, GA — Feb 20, 2019
    Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Martin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ola Martin, MD.

    About Dr. Ola Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366547002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ola Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Jenelle Martin MD PC in Tucker, GA. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.