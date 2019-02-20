Overview of Dr. Ola Martin, MD

Dr. Ola Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.



Dr. Martin works at Jenelle Martin MD PC in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.