Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD
Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
-
1
Presidio Surgical Group2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 295, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-9125
-
2
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-9125
-
3
Northwest Tucson Surgery Center6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-9125
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Dr. Olson was very kind, attentive and helpful at my visit with her. She shows concern for the wellbeing of her patients, and I trust her with any advice she gives me. One of the very BEST.
About Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851345540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.