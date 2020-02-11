Overview of Dr. Jeness Christensen, MD

Dr. Jeness Christensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Christensen works at Hi Lakes Healthcare in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.