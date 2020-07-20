Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD
Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Richardson Breast Surgeons2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 204-6230Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes is the best! She took the time to explain all my options (in the middle of COVID!). She also did a great job on my augury.
About Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972588275
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hughes speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.