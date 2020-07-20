See All General Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Richardson, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD

Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at Richardson Breast Surgeons in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Richardson Breast Surgeons
    2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 204-6230
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Dr. Hughes is the best! She took the time to explain all my options (in the middle of COVID!). She also did a great job on my augury.
    — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972588275
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
