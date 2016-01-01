See All Family Doctors in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Health.

Dr. Clayton works at Prairie Lakes Family Medicine in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Lakes Family Medicine
    14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 102, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clayton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clayton to family and friends

    Dr. Clayton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clayton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD.

    About Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093006496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Riverview Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeni Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clayton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clayton works at Prairie Lakes Family Medicine in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Clayton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.