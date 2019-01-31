Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broderick-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas, MD
Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Broderick-Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Broderick-Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas MD6300 W Parker Rd Ste 423, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broderick-Thomas?
There are truly not enough words to say about Dr. BT and the level of care she rendered to us during the course of the pregnancy. Her passion for what she does, her understanding of her practice, and the level of care she provides is unmatched. Her first and foremost concern is the health and well-being of the child and ensuring a healthy baby is brought into the world and she did just that. I could not imagine having this high risk experience with any other doctor. Dr. BT gets FIVE STARS!!
About Dr. Jenifer Broderick-Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457357279
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ
- Emory University
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broderick-Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broderick-Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broderick-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broderick-Thomas works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Broderick-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broderick-Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broderick-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broderick-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.