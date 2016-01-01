Dr. Burkhalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenifer Burkhalter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenifer Burkhalter, MD
Dr. Jenifer Burkhalter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Burkhalter works at
Dr. Burkhalter's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Group8170 Laguna Blvd Ste 304, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 262-9414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkhalter?
About Dr. Jenifer Burkhalter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073588026
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkhalter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkhalter works at
Dr. Burkhalter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkhalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.