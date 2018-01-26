Overview

Dr. Jenifer Fong, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Fong works at Straub Medical Center in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.