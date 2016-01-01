Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD
Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1366574501
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
