Dr. Jenifer Lehrer, MD
Dr. Jenifer Lehrer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Specialists3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Seeing Dr. Lehrer once a year to discuss GI issues is less about being a chore and more about being supported. Not only is she an excellent physician who has a genuine interest in the patients she treats, she is also a friendly and genuinely kind human being. Having these types of problems requires a very special doctor as many are stress related. I would recommend her to anyone.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831153543
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrer.
