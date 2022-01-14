See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jenifer Lehrer, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (13)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jenifer Lehrer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Lehrer works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Specialists
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Nausea
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Hepatitis

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 14, 2022
Seeing Dr. Lehrer once a year to discuss GI issues is less about being a chore and more about being supported. Not only is she an excellent physician who has a genuine interest in the patients she treats, she is also a friendly and genuinely kind human being. Having these types of problems requires a very special doctor as many are stress related. I would recommend her to anyone.
Diana R. Cundell — Jan 14, 2022
About Dr. Jenifer Lehrer, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1831153543
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lehrer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lehrer works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lehrer’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

