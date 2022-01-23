See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Jenifer McCarthy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jenifer McCarthy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. McCarthy works at IVFMD in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-7901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2022
    The road of infertility is very difficult and emotional of course, we were very nervous and anxious about the entire process. Dr. McCarthy and her staff have been a total godsend! Not only are they making every effort medically to help us have a healthy baby, they also go the extra mile when it comes to easing concerns and giving us information that is so helpful and reassuring. We are SOOOO happy we found this place!
    — Jan 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jenifer McCarthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801912076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenifer McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

