Dr. Nields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenifer Nields, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenifer Nields, MD
Dr. Jenifer Nields, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nields' Office Locations
- 1 108 Old Orchard Park, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-5812
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nields?
About Dr. Jenifer Nields, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336278043
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.