Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (283)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD

Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Boileau works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boileau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Care Group
    1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Women's Health Care Group
    2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Health Care Group
    7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Women's Health Care Group
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 283 ratings
    Patient Ratings (283)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. Boileau delivered my first child and she was super supportive and encouraging. I felt genuinely cared for as her patient.
    — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD
    About Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1396139697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.