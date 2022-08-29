Dr. Jenna Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenna Benson, MD
Dr. Jenna Benson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, SC.
Vaught Eye Associates1406 Main St, Conway, SC 29526 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 546-8421
Conway Ophthalmology Associates1405 Main St Ste B, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 488-7730
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I told her I needed me close vision back to as close as she could get it to the current eyeglasses. I didn't have to change my prescription glasses, she was that close. I do a lot of close up work so that was important to me. I am ecstatic, she's the best. Calling today to have the right eye done.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487093738
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Stye, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.