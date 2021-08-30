See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD

Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Dr. Bourgeois works at Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bourgeois' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c
    Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c
    8777 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
    (225) 432-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 30, 2021
    Love Dr. Bourgeois! Her staff-Shelby-her nurse and her OR staff were amazing when I had a lower blepharoplasty. Dr. bourgeois took exceptional care of me from the beginning to the end. Highly recommend her and her staff for any plastic/cosmetic needs!
    Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD
    About Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942590153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenna Bourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourgeois works at Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bourgeois’s profile.

    Dr. Bourgeois has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourgeois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

