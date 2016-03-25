Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Kanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenna Kanter, MD
Dr. Jenna Kanter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter's Office Locations
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, smart, excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jenna Kanter, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1063737302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurology
Dr. Kanter accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.