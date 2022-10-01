See All Vascular Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (112)
Map Pin Small Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD

Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kazil works at Florida Surgical Clinic LLC in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kazil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Surgical Clinic LLC
    701 Manatee Ave W Ste 105, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-4379
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Florida Surgical Clinic LLC
    3909 Galen Ct Ste 103, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr Jenna Kazil performed a left inguinal hernia repair on me in September 2022 at HSA South Shore Hospital. The repair was performed robotically. I knew that I was in good hands from the moment that I met her. She was kind, considerate and professional. She explained everything about the procedure and what I could expect both before and after during recovery. All descriptions were spot on. She saw me before the procedure and assured me that everything was going to be ok. Where I was in recovery she called my wife to tell her that I was fine and that my procedure was textbook. She made herself available when I needed advice about pain medication. As I write this (two weeks after the procedure) I am healing fine and am very impressed by Dr Jenna and recommend her highly.
    Angelo, Sun City Center FL — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194968594
    Education & Certifications

    • Wvu-Charleston Area Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazil has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

