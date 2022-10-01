Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD
Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kazil works at
Dr. Kazil's Office Locations
Florida Surgical Clinic LLC701 Manatee Ave W Ste 105, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (727) 787-4379Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Surgical Clinic LLC3909 Galen Ct Ste 103, Sun City Center, FL 33573 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jenna Kazil performed a left inguinal hernia repair on me in September 2022 at HSA South Shore Hospital. The repair was performed robotically. I knew that I was in good hands from the moment that I met her. She was kind, considerate and professional. She explained everything about the procedure and what I could expect both before and after during recovery. All descriptions were spot on. She saw me before the procedure and assured me that everything was going to be ok. Where I was in recovery she called my wife to tell her that I was fine and that my procedure was textbook. She made herself available when I needed advice about pain medication. As I write this (two weeks after the procedure) I am healing fine and am very impressed by Dr Jenna and recommend her highly.
About Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wvu-Charleston Area Med Ctr
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Pittsburgh
- Rutgers University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazil has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazil speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazil.
