Dr. Jenna Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St. Louis and Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Meadows Eye5556 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 358-0472
Meadows Eye1820 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 358-0472
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim, Is an outstanding, extremely skilled surgeon, with knowledge and skills far beyond her years practicing.
About Dr. Jenna Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 4 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1184037129
Education & Certifications
- Ocular Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Beaumont Hospital (Royal Oak, MI)
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Ophthalmology Residency
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Internal Medicine Internship
- Washington University In St. Louis and Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.