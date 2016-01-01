Dr. Jenna Koliani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koliani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenna Koliani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jenna Koliani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Connecticut GI85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2571Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Connecticut GI300 Western Blvd Ste A, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
Connecticut GI, Norwich Office105 Wawecus St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-9061
- 4 10 Jolley Dr Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-0079
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Koliani accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koliani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koliani has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koliani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
