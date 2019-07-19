Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Levy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenna Levy, DO
Dr. Jenna Levy, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Sardana Belkin LLC831 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 987-5950
Sunrise Obstetrics Gynecology921 E County Line Rd, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 987-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a rare form of pre cancer and Dr. Levy is responsible for identifying it and getting me directed to appropriate help. She is a caring and capable professional.
About Dr. Jenna Levy, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1366464588
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods.