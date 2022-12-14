Dr. Seufert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Seufert, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenna Seufert, MD
Dr. Jenna Seufert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Seufert's Office Locations
Hahnemann University Hospital230 N Broad St # B40, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-7068
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seufert is caring in her approach, provides a lot of data and is cautious where it is needed. In my case, she saw some soft markers and moved swiftly to recommend more frequent monitoring, which turned out to be helpful. I never felt rushed at the appointments and she always goes above and beyond in providing care for her patients.
About Dr. Jenna Seufert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seufert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seufert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Seufert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seufert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seufert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seufert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.