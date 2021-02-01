Dr. Walls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Walls, MD
Dr. Jenna Walls, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Westfield, IN. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine17600 Shamrock Blvd Ste 400A, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions
Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine14535 Hazel Dell Pkwy Bldg A, Carmel, IN 46033 Directions
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met with Dr. Walls for 2 conditions. She did a thorough examination to determine underlying conditions and we are addressing these through physical therapy. The comment about her not being a listener should be validated by this site because it sounds unlikely that was a true patient.
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1891189320
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Riverview Health
