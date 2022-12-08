Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenna Walters, MD
Dr. Jenna Walters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Columbia Neurosurgical Assocs1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC1930 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She was very compassionate. Listened to my concerns and problems
About Dr. Jenna Walters, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.