Overview

Dr. Jenna Wishnew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Wishnew works at North Star Texas Surgical Associates in Richardson, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.