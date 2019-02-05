Dr. Jenna Wishnew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wishnew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenna Wishnew, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenna Wishnew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Wishnew works at
Locations
Allan O Cook MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 506, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 335-7874
North Star Texas Surgical Associates6898 Lebanon Rd Ste 103, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 335-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wishnew did gastroparesis surgery on me ! I am so pleased with ger treatment ! I highly recommend her !
About Dr. Jenna Wishnew, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Austin College
- General Surgery
