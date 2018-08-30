See All Urologists in Oro Valley, AZ
Dr. Jenne Myers, MD

Urology
4.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Oro Valley, AZ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jenne Myers, MD

Dr. Jenne Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at Arizona's Premier Urology Group in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

    Arizona Institute of Urology
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 209, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 618-1010
    Arizona Institute of Urology
    5670 N Professional Park Dr Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-8045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jenne Myers, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396773057
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery Fellow
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • General Surgery Internship University Of Kentucky
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenne Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

