Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka, DPM

Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.

Dr. Pulapaka works at Deland Foot and Leg Center LLC in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pulapaka's Office Locations

  1
    Deland Foot and Leg Center LLC
    844 N Stone St Ste 208, Deland, FL 32720 (386) 738-3733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka, DPM

    Podiatry
    English, Spanish
    1619979457
    Medical Education
    BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulapaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulapaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pulapaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulapaka works at Deland Foot and Leg Center LLC in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pulapaka’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulapaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulapaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulapaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulapaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

