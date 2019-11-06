Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennell Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennell Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Nelson Dermatology7960 Donegan Dr Ste 217, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 393-6366Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Skin And Laser Surgery Center2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 100, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 492-4140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great, informative, and eye opening. I highly recommend Dr. Nelson to anyone who needs to be seen for skin care treatment!
About Dr. Jennell Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson speaks French, Persian, Polish and Spanish.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
