Dr. Jenni Gillespie, DO
Dr. Jenni Gillespie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Houston Women's Care Associates7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4007
Woman's Health Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 347-4008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gillespie is great at listening and understanding what concerns you have. She has a very positive energy and does not want to rush the patients out. Her staff is also very considerate, they will keep you at ease. I went to the Women’s Hospital location at Fannin St. and I must say I was impressed with the arrangements regarding COVID 19. I would highly recommend her if you live close to the area as she only delivers at the Fannin location.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932527207
- University Of Texas
- Kansas City University Of Medicine
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.