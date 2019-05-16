See All Allergists & Immunologists in Germantown, MD
Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Germantown, MD. 

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12850 Middlebrook Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-9433
    Asthma & Allergy Center LLC
    10301 Georgia Ave Ste 306, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-6055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Dermatitis
Food Poisoning
Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
All Types of Food Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Tonsillitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 16, 2019
    Dr. Yoon inspires confidence. She listens carefully, asks probing questions, shows empathy, and treats me like a respected member of the treatment team. I am very pleased with my experience and happy to recommend Dr. Yoon.
    About Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

