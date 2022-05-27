Dr. Riis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennica Riis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennica Riis, MD
Dr. Jennica Riis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Riis' Office Locations
Mobile Obgyn PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B321, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've went to multiple doctors trying to receive help, Dr Riis was the first to lend a hand. She was so sweet and knowledgeable. I'm so excited to continue this journey with her as my provider.
About Dr. Jennica Riis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073043303
