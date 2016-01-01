Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dembski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD
Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Dembski works at
Dr. Dembski's Office Locations
-
1
Women/Childrens Hospital OB/GYN219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7737
-
2
McKinley OB/GYN3860 McKinley Pkwy Ste 210, Blasdell, NY 14219 Directions (716) 768-6622
- 3 3050 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 768-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dembski?
About Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477757425
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (Walter Reed Army Medical Center)
- SUNY Upstate Medical
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dembski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dembski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dembski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dembski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dembski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dembski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dembski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dembski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.