Overview of Dr. Jennie Hauschka, MD

Dr. Jennie Hauschka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hauschka works at Novant Health Mintview Obgyn in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.