Overview of Dr. Jennie Jet, MD

Dr. Jennie Jet, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Jet works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.