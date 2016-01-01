See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jennie Lin, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennie Lin, MD

Dr. Jennie Lin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at Hospital Univ Penn Nephrology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital Univ Penn Nephrology
    3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 300S, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2638
  2. 2
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    About Dr. Jennie Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851534176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

