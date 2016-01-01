Overview of Dr. Jennie Lin, MD

Dr. Jennie Lin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Hospital Univ Penn Nephrology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.