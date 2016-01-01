Overview of Dr. Jennie Mao, MD

Dr. Jennie Mao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Mao works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

