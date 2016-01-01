Dr. Jennie Muglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennie Muglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennie Muglia, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
1
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 65 Village Square Dr Ste 210, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 515-7979
3
Brown Dermatology Inc375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 401, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 632-4455
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Jennie Muglia, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Muglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muglia has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Muglia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muglia.
