Overview of Dr. Jennie Wheeler, MD

Dr. Jennie Wheeler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alexander City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.