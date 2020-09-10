Overview of Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD

Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Kho works at Lesin, Balfour and Ziv in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in North Hollywood, CA, Santa Clarita, CA, Valencia, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.