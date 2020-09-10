Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD
Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Kho's Office Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kho did an excellent job. At the consultation, she gave me a detailed explanation of the severity of my Dupuytren's and how she would correct it. She also gave a detailed explanation of any possible complications. The surgery went very well since she has a great team and facility, and my fingers are healing quite well.
About Dr. Jenniefer Kho, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kho works at
Dr. Kho has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kho speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.