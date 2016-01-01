Overview of Dr. Jennifer Abeles, DO

Dr. Jennifer Abeles, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Abeles works at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.