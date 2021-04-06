Overview

Dr. Jennifer Abraczinskas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Abraczinskas works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.