Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD
Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
California Cardiac Surgeons3838 San Dimas St Ste A100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 324-4963
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
I have seen Dr. Abraham for about 10 years, and by far she is the best physician that I have ever visited. She listens and has open, honest discussion with you. I never feel rushed and the time I spend with her is productive. I feel like she has a genuine concern for my health, which has not always been the case with other physicians. I have recommended her services to many others who now have also become patients.
About Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285650259
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- Kern Mc
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.