Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD

Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Abraham works at Jennifer Abraham in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abraham's Office Locations

    California Cardiac Surgeons
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 324-4963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Muscle Spasm
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Sep 12, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Abraham for about 10 years, and by far she is the best physician that I have ever visited. She listens and has open, honest discussion with you. I never feel rushed and the time I spend with her is productive. I feel like she has a genuine concern for my health, which has not always been the case with other physicians. I have recommended her services to many others who now have also become patients.
    CT — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285650259
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Med Center
    • Kern Mc
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California
