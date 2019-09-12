Overview of Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD

Dr. Jennifer Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Abraham works at Jennifer Abraham in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.