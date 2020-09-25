See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

Dr. Ahdout works at The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
4.9 (104)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
4.9 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
4.8 (721)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Roxbury Institute
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 394-1610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beverly Drive Dermatology
    300 S Beverly Dr Ste 105, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 553-3567

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahdout?

    Sep 25, 2020
    Overall one of best dermatologist and physicians. Highly Recommend!
    Dr. Savvy Nerd — Sep 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahdout to family and friends

    Dr. Ahdout's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahdout

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356571897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahdout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahdout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahdout works at The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahdout’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahdout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahdout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahdout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.