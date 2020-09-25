Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Locations
The Roxbury Institute450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 394-1610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beverly Drive Dermatology300 S Beverly Dr Ste 105, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 553-3567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall one of best dermatologist and physicians. Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Jennifer Ahdout, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
