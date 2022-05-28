Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD
Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Island Neurological Associates824 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed treated me for facial spasms. She was kind, professional and knowledgeable. The office staff were also pleasant. The negative reviews may come from individuals who refused to wear a mask. I encountered two such individuals during my visit and they were extremely adversarial.
About Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619139201
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.