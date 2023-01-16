Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD
Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Alderman works at
Dr. Alderman's Office Locations
Gainesville Gynecology Group6730 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 482-0785Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved this office from start of appointment to end. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alderman works at
Dr. Alderman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.