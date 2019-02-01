Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amengual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD
Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Amengual works at
Dr. Amengual's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amengual is the best Doctor that I have ever seen! She is patient and caring and so smart. After I was misdiagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma she discovered that I had a very rare form of Non Hodgkin’s. I am in complete remission now thanks to Dr. Amengual.
About Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1073718854
Dr. Amengual has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amengual accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amengual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amengual works at
Dr. Amengual has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amengual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amengual. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amengual.
