Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD
Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Amerson works at
Dr. Amerson's Office Locations
-
1
Breast Care Specialists975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-8086
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amerson?
Dr. Amerson is THE go-to Doctor for breast care and surgery. We did quite a bit of research and I spoke to 4-5 other Doctor's who all directed me her way, and for good reason. I don't know what else to say other than if you want the best, this is the person you go see ...
About Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326018219
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amerson works at
Dr. Amerson has seen patients for Breast Lump, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Amerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.