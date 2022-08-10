Overview of Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD

Dr. Jennifer Amerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Amerson works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.