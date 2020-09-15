Dr. Jennifer Aquino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Aquino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Aquino, MD
Dr. Jennifer Aquino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Aquino works at
Dr. Aquino's Office Locations
1
Nyu -trinity Centre111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
2
John Quagliarello MD PC530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aquino delivered both of our babies. Both were extremely difficult deliveries which she performed perfectly! She was readily available for all questions before during and after. Feel confident in choosing her.
About Dr. Jennifer Aquino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467715367
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
