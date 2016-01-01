Dr. Archie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Archie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Archie, MD
Dr. Jennifer Archie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Archie's Office Locations
Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness1401 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Archie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457646564
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
