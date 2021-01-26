Dr. Jennifer Ashmore, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ashmore, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ashmore, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Locations
Ashmore Orthodontics1941 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 450-3048
Ashmore Orthodontics1425 NE Franklin Ave, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions (360) 450-2885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashmore, such a great Orthodontist.. Me and my daughter did our braces..
About Dr. Jennifer Ashmore, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Ashmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashmore offers online scheduling.
Dr. Ashmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ashmore works at
637 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.