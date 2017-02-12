Dr. Austenfeld accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Austenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Austenfeld, MD is a Psychologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Fernando Rosso MD LLC8340 Mission Rd Ste 210, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 642-0100
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer is the most capable and effective therapist I've ever seen. Encouraging but still able to help you make positive changes in the areas that are required. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Austenfeld, MD
- Psychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962780544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
